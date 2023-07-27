Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Healthy Beginnings

More than 750 families in the Champaign-Urbana area have helped their newborns get a healthy start thanks to Healthy Beginnings, which is part of Community Health Initiatives at Carle.

Mothers with at-risk pregnancies are at the center of the service and today we have Allison Wright, a home visiting nurse, and Kyeshia Lewis, an early childhood community ambassador here to talk about how the program works and how they serve as a tag team to support mothers with babies.

· Healthy Beginnings is the first service launched through Community Health Initiatives, coming up on its sixth anniversary in the fall.

· Myself, a home visiting nurse provides help in the home before baby is born, prenatal care, and support for the first two years of the child’s life.

· Services include help with budgeting, employment and food security. Working with community partners, we set up the potential for a better life for the next generation.

· The early childhood community ambassador follows the nurse with visits to the home as well and answering questions from the mother.

· Visits can be 30-45 minutes every other week, depending on the client’s needs.

· As a community ambassador, I can continue supporting the family for another three years after the home visits by the nurse stop. Help with searching for and applying for day care, referrals for speech therapy are a couple of examples of how we help.

· For instance, a family with a child who has low developmental needs, may need more support.

· If a family wants to end the support before that additional three years, we can do that.

· Kyeshia was a client and is a graduate of Healthy Beginnings home visiting services.

· Kyeshia shares how she found out about the service and connected with Allison.

· Allison shares why she thought Kyeshia would be a good ambassador.

For more information about Healthy Beginnings, go to Carle.org. https://carle.org/services/healthy-beginnings