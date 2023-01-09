Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Health Benefits of Stretching

Stretching is often over-shadowed by the improtance of cardiovascular exercise and strengtht training. But, regular stretching can be a huge boost to feeling and moving better and in turn make the rest of your other exercise needs easier to perform.

For all the New Year’s Resolution people that want to start exercising but it may seem too difficult to actually do it because of the way their body feels… aches, pains, stiffness, or maybe exercise has been missing for too long and they aren’t sure what they can actually do. Starting with a regular stretching plan can prepare their body for more vigorous exercise. They will fee better, be more mobile, and have more confidence in starting other exercise activities.

