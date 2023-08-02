Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

We have found a need in the community to help others heal their hearts from the grief of depression; loss of a loved one due to death or addictions; dealing with abuse – past or present, etc. We have started our “hearts” portion of the ministry where we craft beautiful hearts that we hand out to people we meet or already know that are going through something difficult in their lives and need a little love. We meet once a month to craft these hearts. This fall we are starting the support group portion of this ministry. And lastly, we have journals that we hand out to those who need to work through their emotions but aren’t ready yet to join a group. As always, we are here for people to come in and talk to and pray over or with them.

How Healing Hearts began:

One of our families lost their eldest son to a life-long illness in Feb of 2020, when he was only 26. To them, this loss meant there was less love and less light in the world. Then the pandemic shutdown occurred, and they found themselves not only isolated from the world, but also surrounded by grief. The family needed a way to adapt to the pain, and work through what they could. Laurel (the mom) felt like her path was to find ways to put more love and light in the world, to continue her son Lucas’ legacy.

Laurel’s first project was making masks. There was a shortage at the beginning of the shutdown, so she made many masks and donated them at no charge. They were mailed to friends and family without letting them know, so they would get surprise packages in the mail with handmade masks. These masks, made with love, shared a little light in surreal times.

Finally, the world started to open again and leadership at the Mahomet United Methodist Church asked members about the kinds of things that would be helpful as people started getting out and about again. At this point, virtually everyone had suffered some kind of loss. A support group was formed and did a grief study. This study was for people who lost loved ones and were in mourning, dealing with grief on many levels. While it was helpful, there was still a strong need to share love and light, and some creativity was needed.

As we entered 2023, Laurel was dreading the approaching third anniversary of her son Lucas’s passing. Dealing with holidays, birthdays, anniversaries are often difficult for anyone experiencing loss of any kind. Her need to find a way to put love and light back in the world was as strong as on the day Lucas passed. So, some random crafting projects began. Laurel found some wood hearts at Dollar Tree and tried all kinds of crafts, liking “pour painting” the best. She started making hearts to send to people suffering from grief: a young mother who lost her 5-month-old, a couple expecting their first child as the dad also battled cancer, a widow who lost her husband of 50 years… The stories go on and on. The pictures of these hand painted hearts were posted on Facebook and she received more requests. They were mailed out to people with a simple note that said, “This hand painted heart is a way to put just a bit of love and light in the word in memory of my son Lucas. Your friend/sister/teacher/neighbor… asked that one be made for you to share some love and light with you.” Sometimes we give meaning to the colors on the hearts. For example: Red indicates love, black indicates grief, and white shows hope. Gold and white may stand for heaven, and pink for your mother’s love as she watches over you. Each card ends with “May this heart bring you some love and light”. There are verses or messages hidden in the heart. The recipient will never know, but they are carrying around a prayer or a poem.

MUMC really liked the mission and put up a Healing Heart tree and formed a group to make these hearts together once a month. Some people find it meaningful to choose a specific heart and gift it themselves. Others will take one to remember a loved one. An out-of-state 12-step program requested 50 hearts to give to those who complete the program, and for the families of those who don’t survive. To date approximately 500 hearts have been made and given away at no cost to the recipient.

Still, we feel the call to walk with people who are dealing with loses. In September, we are beginning a new study called “Griefwork – Healing from Loss” as a part of our Healing Hearts ministry. This study/support group will help people who are working through their loss. Losses

could include (but are not limited to) the loss of a loved one, a job, a relationship (divorce), independence, home, sense of safety, physical health, and more.

This Grief Work study is an 8-week program. It will begin September Saturday, September 23rd from 10:00 am to 11:30. We will meet weekly. Even if you are not one to talk in groups, please feel free to come. Your very presence could prove helpful to the person sitting next to you. You may even find yourself making and giving away healing hearts!

This group will run in conjunction with our Healing Hearts workshops. If you would like to create hearts for yourself, or to be sent to someone you would like to share some love and light with, Laurel can be reached by email at Discipleship@MUMC.org. Just provide the name and address of the person you would like to receive a heart. If you would like to share a bit about them, we can customize the card and heart.