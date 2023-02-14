CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – The ladies of WCIA took on the gents in a battle for bragging rights.

Host Heather Roberts came up with the top Valentine’s Day questions and answers.

Question 1: What’s the worst thing a husband can get his wife on Valentine’s Day?

Question 2: Name a song with the word “Love” in the title.

Question 3: Name something a single woman would get herself on Valentine’s Day.

Each round starts off with one lady and one gentleman going head-to-head. The person who gets the top answer can choose to pass or play.

After three rounds the team with the most points goes home with bragging rights and a Valentine’s Gift Basket from Harvest Market.