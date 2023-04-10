Buckley, Ill. (WCIA)

Turtle UP Trailers Inc is the only Teardrop camper manufacturer in IL.

Here’s more from Turtle Up Trailers:

Our Frame design and materials used in our campers set us apart from other teardrop manufacturers. We build our trailers from raw materials to finished product all in house. We don’t buy our frames from a trailer manufacturer and then bolt our cabin on top; we do frame and all.

We help local folks to have a local place to explore teardrop campers and come see what goes into building a camper, without driving a couple states away. Our campers have a very unique constructions method. We use all composite materials, not wood, that nearly eliminates the normal expected maintenance on traditional campers.

How Heavy are the campers? 1250lbs

Do the campers have a galley kitchen? Yes

Can you put a sink in the kitchen? Yes

Our frame structure is a single piece, all aluminum construction. We offer 2″ thick walls and spray foam insulate the wall cavity. Our subfloor is a panel that consists of aluminum, plastic and insulating foam.

Teardrops in general solve alot of the common camping issues. Set up and tear down time on a teardrop is about 10 minets. Compare that to a tent or a large travel trailer. Teardrops dont require a bit tow vehicle to pull them. We have customers pulling our campers with four cylider cars. Teardrop campers are easly stored and for a busy couple who wants to be able to have spontanius weekend trips teardrop camper make that even more possible. Most of our teardrop owners stock there campers with its own set of utencles and sheets so on a friday evening they can hookup to the camper and head out to their favorite spot to camp. They roll up to the camp spot and they are sitting by the fire in 10 minets. On Sundays while all the large travel trailer owners are tearing down there camp sites for 2 hrs teardrop owners can still enjoy a campfire breakfast, take in the morning, teardown the campsite and roll out before the travel trailer owners do. Its Awesome!

Turtle UP Trailers inc.

Business/Organization Phone

217-394-1145

Business/Organization Address

510 S Elm St. Buckley, IL 60918

http://www.turtleuptrailers.com