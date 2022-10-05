Bloomington, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re checking out a cool lizard and learning about fun happenings this month at Miller Park Zoo.

Zoovies Night!

10/08/2022 7:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Miller Park Zoo will host its premiere Zoovies event with the screening of the classic horror film SCREAM (1996) on Saturday, October 8th beginning at 7:00 PM on site at Miller Park Zoo.

Ticket price is $5.00, with early tickets on sale now by calling the Zoo at (309) 434-2250 or by stopping by the Miller Park Zootique.

Being an R-rated film, the outdoor event is for adults 18+ and will take place outside of the Sullivan Rohrscheib Educational Theater located near the Zoo’s carousel.

Miller Park Zoo will reopen that night at 6:30 PM for arriving guests. Movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets and their own lawn chairs.

The Zoo’s concession stand will be cash only and open during the screening.

Active Senior Tour at the Zoo

10/12/2022 8:30 AM – 9:30 AM

For those 55 years & over 2nd Wednesday of the month

8:30 – 9:30 am

$5 per person

Take your morning stroll at the Zoo! We’ll visit a different area of the Zoo each month & learn about the animals who live there.

You’ll be guided by a knowledgeable staff member who will give you amazing information…and maybe even a peek behind the scenes!

No reservations are required. Your tour guide will meet you at the Zoo entrance.

Tours will begin promptly at 8:30 am

Spooktacular

SATURDAY 10/22/2022 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM

SUNDAY 10/23/2022 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

It’s Spooktacular time! What better way to get into the fun spirit of Halloween than Miller Park Zoo’s annual Halloween party, Spooktacular! We will be hosting one evening event along with our traditional Sunday event. The evening event will be a little bit “spookier” but still a lot of fun for all ages. There will be local vendors, crafts, games, face painting by our friend ZooLady and her crew! Oct. 22nd admission is $3 members / $8 non-members. There will also be an opportunity to purchase Hayride tickets at the admissions window for $3.00 each (weather permitting)