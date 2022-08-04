Chicago, Ill. (WCIA)

“HARRY POTTER: MAGIC AT PLAY” INTERACTIVE TOURING EXPERIENCE TO MAKE WORLDWIDE DEBUT AT CHICAGO’S WATER TOWER PLACE ON NOVEMBER 11, 2022

This fall, wizards and witches of all ages are invited to experience and celebrate a Wizarding World of their own at Harry Potter: Magic at Play when it makes its worldwide debut at Chicago’s iconic Water Tower Place (835 N Michigan Ave.) on Friday, November 11. Created by Superfly X and Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment, the first-of its-kind interactive experience will allow fans of all ages to engage with the Wizarding World like never before through 30,000 square feet of hands-on magical interactivity including games, exploration, sensory activations and more that celebrate Harry’s own journey in discovering the wizarding world.

Tickets are slated to go on sale on Wednesday, August 3 at 10 a.m. CT at www.HarryPotterMagicAtPlay.com. A special presale for members of the Harry Potter Fan Club is now available through August 2. Fans are invited to visit www.WizardingWorld.com to sign up and get more information. Tickets start at $37.50 for adults and $29.50 for children 9 and under.

At Harry Potter: Magic at Play, guests will discover, interact and explore their way through the experience, which is designed to engage imaginations and bring out the young witch or wizard in everyone.

At Harry Potter: Magic at Play, the journey begins at 4 Privet Drive. Explore the Dursley’s living room taking care to not disturb anyone in the cupboard under the stairs; step onto a boat and prepare to cross the Great Lake to Hogwarts; attend some of Hogwarts’ most beloved classes, mastering “Wingardium Leviosa” and levitating a feather in Charms, exploring the Potions dungeon with all senses and fending off a swarm of Cornish Pixies in Defense Against the Dark Arts; practice Quidditch fundamentals for all player positions; play amid Hagrid’s pumpkin patch and traverse the Forbidden Forest; and so much more. A multitude of iconic experiences and surprises await guests throughout the space as they forge their path through

Harry’s journey.

Harry Potter: Magic at Play will also feature a gift shop open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests. The gift shop will offer a wide range of bespoke and licensed items alongside themed food and beverage including the beloved Butterbeer. Visitors wishing to send word to friends and family about their magical experience can do so via owl post – a much faster alternative to Muggle mail.

