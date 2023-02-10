Decatur, Ill. (WCIA)

Andrea McGee, owner, T Candles is hosting a variety of candle-making classes at Cass Concepts Marketing and Prairie Commons Collective.

Looking for something to do with your sweetheart, or to celebrate Valentine’s Day?

Join T Candles for an afternoon couples’ candle-making session before Valentine’s Day! Experience working together and creating your own candles as we guide you through the process of selecting a scent and hand pouring your own candles to bring home and ignite the passion. You will be taught the process of wicking your jar and pouring your custom blended oils to create your own custom design! This session will include all candle supplies, a glass of champagne and appetizers. Additional candles can be added to your registration. All hand-crafted candles will be available to pick up next day. However, it is highly suggested to wait a full 2-3 days before burning your candle to allow it to fully cure.

Class is approximately 1-1 ½ hour on Saturday, February 11, beginning at 4:00pm located at Cass Concepts in Decatur.

Session is led by Andrea McGee with T Candles. Tickets are $65 per couple or $35 for a single person.

Those looking to enjoy a class of champagne must be 21 years and older. Please have an ID to present to us for the consumption of any alcohol beverage. We will also have non-alcohol beverages available.

Reserve your spot!