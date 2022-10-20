Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Rocky Horror Picture Show with Rewind 92.5fm

Thursday, October 20, 7pm

Virginia Theatre

Catch the most memorable movies of the 80’s, 90’s, and today with the good folks from Rewind 92.5 FM!

Prudish sweethearts Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon) are seduced into the wild world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry) in this cult classic to end all cult classics. With inexhaustible oddities, elaborate dances, and a brillant memorable soundtrack, it’s a psychedelic journey into the bizarre.

Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, USA 1980 Hall of Fame – Winner

COME EARLY FOR FUN & PRIZES!

Free goodie bags for the first 100 patrons!

Free raffle for concert tickets and tickets to all upcoming Virginia Theatre movies!

Trivia Contest from 6:15-6:40pm – win pairs of free movie tickets!

Costumes encouraged! There will be a contest with prizes!

HOUSE RULES FOR THE EVENT:

No messy props allowed.

Stay off the stage.

No throwing of props, food or drink at the screen or stage.

Please be respectful of those around you

Nightmare on Grove Street

Saturday, October 22, 12-2pm

Douglass Community Center

Nightmare on Grove Street 2022 (champaignparks.com)

Join us at Douglass Park for our annual Halloween party! Enjoy activities, free candy giveaway, and more! Kids must be accompanied by parent or guardian.

Questions: lynne.franco@champaignparks.org or 217-398-2573