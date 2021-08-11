Haken Bacon: Mahomet 14-year-old serves community through pressure washing business

Mahomet, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle catches up with 14-year-old Haken Anderson about his business: Haken Bacon Pressure Washing.

At the beginning of each week, Anderson hops on his bike– pulling his pressure washer behind him– and rides to the homes of his clients.

The Mahomet-Seymour freshman washes garbage cans, decks, porches, cars, driveways, and more.

Anderson says he started the business to raise funds for college, missionary service, and his cycling hobby.

