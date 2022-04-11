Springfield, Ill. (WCIA)

You Can’t Stop the Beat! Hairspray, Broadway’s Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon is back on tour!

Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960’s Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV’s most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Featuring the beloved score of hit songs including “Welcome to the 60’s,” “Good Morning Baltimore” and “You Can’t Stop the Beat,” Hairspray is “fresh, winning, and deliriously tuneful!” (The New York Times).

This all-new touring production will reunite Broadway’s award-winning creative team led by Director Jack O’Brien and Choreographer Jerry Mitchell to bring Hairspray to a new generation of theater audiences.

“If life were everything it should be, it would be more like Hairspray. It’s irresistible!”

– The New York Times

Don’t miss this “exhilaratingly funny and warm-hearted musical comedy” (The New Yorker)

For more information, please visit hairspraytour.com or UISpac.com

Ticket prices are $89, $79, $69, $49 and $24 and can be purchased at UISpac.com or by phone (217) 206-6160.