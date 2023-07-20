Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is thrilled to announce its inaugural “Bike to Build” event, taking place over two days in July. This exciting initiative aims to raise awareness and funds for the organization’s “Women Build” home-building program while fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among participants.

The “Bike to Build” event will feature two action-packed days of bicycle-themed festivities. The first event, a Bike Rodeo, is scheduled for Saturday, July 22nd, from 9 am to 12 pm. Held in the parking lot outside the Habitat ReStore, located at 1914 Glenn Park Drive in Champaign, the Bike Rodeo promises a day of family-friendly fun. Participants can enjoy various activities, including a bike inspection, helmet fitting, a thrilling rock dodge, bubble blaster, and riding skills challenges. In addition, there will be a bike repair clinic, music provided by DJ Silkee, and delightful treats from the Ice Daddy truck. For those looking to score a gently used bicycle, there will be a sale on offer. The Women Build station will also be set up, providing hands-on instruction on how to change an outlet or light switch. The event is free, and advanced registration is available at https://cuhabitat.org/biketobuild2023/. Same-day registration is also welcome.

The second part of the “Bike to Build” event is a 50-mile bike ride to Allerton Park and back, scheduled for Saturday, July 29th. The ride will be led by Anne Robin, a passionate cyclist and dedicated volunteer with Habitat for Humanity. Anne has been raising funds for the Women Build program for over two decades. The journey will begin at Zahnd Park, located at 2502 S. Staley Rd. in Champaign, and will culminate at Allerton Park. Upon reaching the destination, Habitat volunteers will be on hand to greet riders with refreshing treats before they embark on their return ride home. Participants are encouraged to fundraise on behalf of Habitat, although fundraising is not mandatory for joining the ride. To register and contribute to the cause, visit https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/biketobuild.

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has been actively building homes, communities, and hope in the region since 1991. The organization partners with local families, empowering them to achieve self-reliance and strength through shelter, providing a “hand up” rather than a “handout.”

The “Bike to Build” event is made possible through the generous sponsorship of Tenet Wealth Partners, highlighting the collaborative effort to support affordable housing and community development in Champaign County.

If you’re looking for a meaningful way to contribute to a worthy cause while enjoying a weekend of biking fun, “Bike to Build” is the perfect opportunity. Join Habitat for Humanity in their mission to create affordable housing and foster a strong sense of community on July 22nd and July 29th. For more information about Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County and their initiatives, please visit their website at cuhabitat.org.