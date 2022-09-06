Champaign County, Ill. (WCIA)

Habitat for Humanity is Seeking Build Teams For “Raise the Woof 2022: A Home 4 All”

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County is looking for build teams for their annual “Raise the Woof!” event, where friends, families, and coworkers come together to build their best version of a doghouse and compete against other teams for trophies and bragging rights. All the money raised via Raise the Woof! will go towards funding Habitat home builds here in Champaign County.

This year’s Raise the Woof! event will be taking place on Saturday, September 17th, from 9 am-3 pm outside the Habitat warehouse, located at 302 N Broadway in Urbana. If teams are uncomfortable building onsite due to Covid-19 concerns they may also choose to build remotely at a location of their choosing. Teams will have 5 hours to build and decorate their structure, and at the end of the 5 hours a panel of judges will evaluate all the entries and choose the winners. The completed structures will then be taken to and put on display at the Habitat ReStore, where the public will be encouraged to vote for and bid to own their favorite(s).

Participating teams can choose to enter one of two build categories: “Old Dogs” where teams can build any design with any materials of their choosing, and “Young Pups” where teams are given the materials and directions to build a dog house, but are responsible for providing all the decorative elements and finishing touches. Awards will be presented to the winners in both build categories. In honor of the fourth year of this event, the theme is “A Home 4 All” and teams can build a dog, cat, bird, or small animal habitat of their choosing.

The last day to register a build team is September 9th and the entry fee is a $200 donation to Habitat for Humanity of Champaign, although teams are encouraged to fundraise more, as the top fundraiser will also be awarded a trophy. Habitat has set up a fundraising site via Just Giving to give build teams an easy way to share their fundraising site with family and friends. For more information and/or to register a team, please visit https://cuhabitat.org/events/raise-the-woof-2022/ or email Lauren at development@cuhabitat.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County works to eliminate poverty housing here in Champaign County (and around the world)—we strongly believe that everyone deserves a safe, decent, and affordable place to live. We have been building homes, communities, and hope here in Champaign County since 1991, and to date have built homes with over 120 partner families. We also own and operate the Champaign County ReStore, where we resell gently used furniture, building supplies, and other home goods to the community, in order to help fund our local home builds.

Habitat partners with local families who have dreamed of being home owners, but are unable to secure a traditional mortgage, and together with our partner families we build their future home from the ground up! Many people think that we “give” houses away, but what we are really doing is giving a “hand up” to local families in need of affordable housing. Funding for the Habitat home builds comes from a combination of grants, fundraisers, private donations, and our ReStore resale shop. We also offer FREE financial counseling to the community, and various workshops about buying and maintaining a home. We strongly believe in the power of homeownership in generating wealth and building futures!

We are one of the few local non-profits to focus on home ownership and the creation of permanent affordable housing. Since we are building homes here in the community, the impact that we are making is long-lasting, transformative and generational. Our resale shop, the ReStore, is also unique from our competitors since we resell building materials (in addition to furniture, appliances, and home decor) which many others do not. We are the “home” store that builds homes!

