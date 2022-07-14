Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Entertainment lineup by Guido Esteves.

Friday, July 15: Matt Faranti

Summer Sounds Festival

Danville, IL

Sunday, July 17: Cheap Trick

Devon Amphitheater

Decatur, IL

Friday, July 22: Temple of Low Men

Rosebowl Tavern

Urbana, IL

Saturday, July 23: K-Tels

Rosebowl Tavern

Urbana, IL

Friday, July 29: The Guess Who

Devon Amphitheater

Decatur, IL

Saturday, August 6:

Southern Accents(Tom Petty Tribute)

Castle Theater

Bloomington, IL

Weekend of August 12 & 13: All Star Elvis Set – TCB Fest

Downtown Danville, IL

August 13: Lita Ford w Drew Cagle Band

Corn Crib

Normal, IL

Go to CU Bands and Fans on facebook for a full music lineup.