Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Entertainment lineup by Guido Esteves.

Friday, July 15: Matt Faranti
Summer Sounds Festival
Danville, IL

Sunday, July 17: Cheap Trick
Devon Amphitheater
Decatur, IL

Friday, July 22: Temple of Low Men
Rosebowl Tavern
Urbana, IL

Saturday, July 23: K-Tels
Rosebowl Tavern
Urbana, IL

Friday, July 29: The Guess Who
Devon Amphitheater
Decatur, IL

Saturday, August 6:
Southern Accents(Tom Petty Tribute)
Castle Theater
Bloomington, IL

Weekend of August 12 & 13: All Star Elvis Set – TCB Fest
Downtown Danville, IL

August 13: Lita Ford w Drew Cagle Band
Corn Crib
Normal, IL

Go to CU Bands and Fans on facebook for a full music lineup.