Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Entertainment lineup by Guido Esteves.
Friday, July 15: Matt Faranti
Summer Sounds Festival
Danville, IL
Sunday, July 17: Cheap Trick
Devon Amphitheater
Decatur, IL
Friday, July 22: Temple of Low Men
Rosebowl Tavern
Urbana, IL
Saturday, July 23: K-Tels
Rosebowl Tavern
Urbana, IL
Friday, July 29: The Guess Who
Devon Amphitheater
Decatur, IL
Saturday, August 6:
Southern Accents(Tom Petty Tribute)
Castle Theater
Bloomington, IL
Weekend of August 12 & 13: All Star Elvis Set – TCB Fest
Downtown Danville, IL
August 13: Lita Ford w Drew Cagle Band
Corn Crib
Normal, IL
Go to CU Bands and Fans on facebook for a full music lineup.