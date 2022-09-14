Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)
Guido’s Music Round Up!
September 15, 16, 17
The Great Cover Up
Rosebowl Tavern 8pm
90’s Daughter
New Souls
Curb Service
Kayla Brown
Chase Baby
Modern Drugs
Whiskey Shadows
Saturday, September 17th (Giveaway 2 sets of 2 tickets)
Incident at Kickapoo Documentary
Free Outdoor show before the movie
5-7pm
Produced by Anthony Gravino (High Cross Studios)
Ian Shepherd and Friends Bands
Dawna Nelson
Atrain Wilson and Andrew Dunkinson (Kill Bourne Alley)
Kayla Brown
Ryan Byfield
Tuesday, September 20th at 8pm
NightTrain (Guns and Roses Tribute)
Canopy Club Urbana, IL
Pygmalion Festival
September 22, 23, 24
Rosebowl
Krannert
Nola’s
25 O’Clock Brewing Co
Canopy Club
Sunday, September 25th (Giveaway 2 sets of 4 tickets)
Silver Bullet: Bob Seger Tribute with Grand Theft Audio
Devon Amphitheater Decatur, IL 7pm
Sunday, September 25th
Dorothy
Castle Theater in Bloomington, IL
Sunday, October 2nd
Melissa Etheridge
Virginia Theater Champaign, IL 7pm