Aileen Clark, Cookbook Author, loves sharing cooking recipes with her audience. She shares family friendly recipes along with recipes for the air fryer and instant pot.

Aileen also helps people create easy meals for themselves and their families, as well as teaching people how to use kitchen appliances like air fryers and instant pots.

Today she shows us how to make air fryer grilled peaches.

Air Fryer Grilled Peaches

Peaches “grilled” on the air fryer come out juicy and sweet with a crunchy, caramelized skin that tastes amazing. The addition of the sweet cinnamon butter make these air fried peaches next-level delicious.

Serves 4

Total time: 15 minutes

Cook time: 10 minutes

Ingredients:

4 peaches

2 tablespoons olive oil

1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

Directions:

Preheat air fryer to 350ºF. Cut peaches in half and remove pit. Brush both sides of peaches with oil. Place peaches, skin side down inside air fryer. Air fry 5 minutes. Flip peaches over and air fry an additional 5 minutes. Meanwhile, whisk together softened butter, sugar, cinnamon sugar, and salt. Remove peaches from air fryer and slather with cinnamon butter. Serve.

Aileen’s new cookbook The “I Love My Air Fryer” Comfort Food Recipe book is coming out on August 1.

aileencooks.com