Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s officially Soup Weather! Guest chef, Anita Dukeman, joins us to make Greens and Beans Soup–packed with nutritious greens, herbs and spices to boost the immune system this winter season.

Greens and Beans Soup

Ingredients

1 large bunch collard greens, leaves stripped from the hard stems, washed and chopped

1 Tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon of fresh rosemary, minced

1 small onion, finely diced

1 large carrot, diced

1 medium Yukon Gold potato, diced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 14-ounce can cannellini or Great Northern beans, drained and rinsed well

1/2 teaspoon tabasco sauce (or to taste)

1 teaspoon curry powder or Ras el Hanout seasoning (optional)

1 bay leaf

5-6 cups vegetable or chicken stock

salt, to taste

2 Tablespoons chopped flat-leaf parsley

Visit Anita’s website HERE for the full recipe and directions.