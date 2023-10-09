Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It’s time to celebrate the crisp, sweet taste of apples at the Champaign Farmers Market, and we’ve got the scoop on this exciting event! Joining us are Kelly Lay, the Local Food Program Manager from The Land Connection, and Rachel Coventry, Co-Owner of Curtis Orchard and Pumpkin Patch.

The Champaign Farmers Market is going all out for The Great Apple Crunch week. This week at the market, you can sample a variety of apple types, enjoy fun kids’ games, coloring sheets featuring apples, and participate in The Great Apple Crunch alongside kids from across the Midwest.

What makes this event even sweeter is the presence of Curtis Orchard, a local favorite. They’re bringing APPLES & HONEY, two market favorites that have been missed this year. So, make sure to swing by their booth!

The Great Apple Crunch event will take place at the Champaign Farmers Market on Tuesday, October 10th, from 3 PM to 6 PM. Head over to the Neil Street Parking Lot in Downtown Champaign, IL, and get ready to indulge in apple goodness.

For more information and to stay updated on this fruity fest, visit the Champaign Farmers Market website at http://www.thelandconnection.com and https://curtisorchard.com/.