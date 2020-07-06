Grassroots organization transforming “high hope” neighborhoods

HV Neighborhood Transformation is a grassroots organization aimed at reaching “high hope” neighborhoods and people. Their goal is to listen (and give a voice) to those overlooked and underserved…providing education specific to citizen rights and seeking solutions for community problems.

Over the next 40 days, HV Neighborhood Transformation is building up communities with 40 days of peace and community building! The campaign kicked off June 27th in Douglas Park and is continuing for the next 40 days. More information is available via HVNT’s website as well as their Facebook page.

HV Neighborhood Transformation – 773-425-1534