Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Grand Prairie Friends’ Annual Native Plant Sale is online again this year!

The sale features over *50* varieties of high-quality native plants to get your 2023 home, garden, school, or church pollinator garden or prairie restoration off to a big, healthy start.

* Excellent prices for nursery-stock plants lovingly cared for by natural area stewards!

Happening April 30 – May 13!