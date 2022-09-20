Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Grand Prairie Friends Conservation Land Trust gearing up for Fall Fete.

Here’s more:

As a land trust, we protect 1,100 acres of prairies, woods and wetlands across east-central Illinois from Watseka in the north, to Neoga in the south (and many preserves in-between). Here in East-Central IL, we all live along the Mississippi Flyway. This is a “Bird Highway” for spring and fall migration (which is happening this month). Over the last few years in rural Coles County, a farmer noticed unusual birds were appearing and resting on a “stump” in his field. He decided to set up a camera to capture and study this phenomenon. The results turned into a movie, The Magic Stump, produced by Turnstone Strategies out of Chicago. The film will be “world premiered” at the Grand Prairie Friends’ Fall Fete on Saturday, Sept 24.

The Fall Fete will be held at Warbler Ridge Conservation Area in Charleston; is free/ open to the public. The agenda of activities are posted on the attached “Fall Fete Flyer” document herein and would be great to show while discussing the activities throughout the afternoon which lead up to the outdoor movie at sundown.

A conservation land trust is a private non-profit organization intended to carry out a mission to preserve, protect and educate the local landscape. Different from forest preserve, state or local parks, our work is conducted strictly by donations and grants- no government support (tax funds) are received for this work. We rely on a team of amazing volunteers for a large portion of this good work.

http://www.GRANDPRAIRIEFRIENDS.ORG

Grand Prairie Friends Conservation Land Trust

PO BOX 36 Urbana IL 61803