Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Prairie Fruits gives us a look at their pre-order holiday charcuterie boards!

At the Farmers Market you’ll find local, small food & farming businesses like Prairie Fruits who won awards at the 2022 American Cheese Society, 2021 Good Food awards and more.

There are some AWESOME local small businesses & farms with ingredients and ready to eat delicacies that add that extra local touch to Thanksgiving meals. Whether you are hosting or bringing a dish to share, the amazing, high quality ingredients that the best Chicago restaurant chefs are crafting award winning meals with are available right here in Central IL for YOU to wow your guests with.

CU Winter Market is in full swing with more vendors then ever. Shop this Saturday to grab those local ingredients, décor, desserts, etc. to make your holiday gathering extra special.

The Land Connection

206 N Randolph St, Suite 400

Champaign, IL 61820

http://www.thelandconnection.org

https://www.prairiefruits.com/