Champaign-Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

The Land Connection envisions community-based food systems in which every farmer has the opportunity to grow food in a sustainable manner, and every person can access local and organic foods.

Kelly Lay, local foods program manager at The Land Connection joins us in the CI Kitchen with Carrot Cake Energy Bite Kids Kits. This easy and healthy snack is packed with natural energy from pecans, coconuts, carrots, raisins, and maple syrup. All these ingredients are provided for you in the Kids Kits, on a first come first serve basis, at the Champaign-Urbana Farmers Market at Lincoln Square Mall. This weekend will mark the last winter market of the year and you don’t want to miss it.

The Land Connection trains farmers in resilient, restorative farming techniques; informs the public about the sources of our food and why that matters; and works to protect and enhance farmland so that we, and generations to come, will have clean air and water, fertile soil, and healthy, delicious food.