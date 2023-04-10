Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

If you’re thinking of going solar in 2023, Rector Roofing and Solar may be able to answer any questions you may have when it comes to adding panels to your home.

We want to share about an idea we had for kids in the community to send pictures that have houses/building with solar panels on them and in doing so get to pick where to send $10 donation to.

100% local from the installers to the electricians.

The 6 charities we are donating to are the local chapters of DREAAM, Don Moyer Boys and Girls club, Crisis Nursery, CU 1 to 1 Mentoring, CASA and The United Way.