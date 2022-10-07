Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Jack Steward is an adventurer, camping expert and Emmy Award-winning television host. His passion for the outdoors led him to create and host the television series Rock the Park, which ran for six seasons on ABC and now he joins us to talk all things glamping.

For people who have never camped or glamped at Jellystone Park, what is it like?

• Family fun: activities, attractions, characters

• Comfort: cabins with the conveniences of home

A lot of families are feeling the pressure of inflation, especially with back-to-school costs. Why is camping at Jellystone Park so affordable?

• Most activities and attractions are included in the cost of a cabin or RV site

• Cabins sleep entire families

• Grills and indoor kitchens eliminate cost and hassle of eating out



What makes fall a good time to camp?

• Special events: trick-or-treating, costume contests, cabin decorating, haunted houses

• Lower off-season rates

• Cooler weather, smaller crowds

If you’ve never taken your family camping, how do you suggest getting started?

• Decide what type of camping is best for your family

• Look for a campground within a few hours’ drive

• Research special events and activities

