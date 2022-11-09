Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About ImpactLife: ImpactLife is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 125 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, ImpactLife is the exclusive provider to Carle Foundation Hospital, OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center.

Parkland College to host Community Blood Drive with ImpactLife Wednesday, November 16.

Champaign, IL – Parkland will host a community blood drive with ImpactLife, the provider of blood components for local hospitals. The blood drive will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Wednesday, November 16 & Thursday, November 17th at 2400 Bradley Ave., inside Flag Lounge.

All presenting donors get a voucher for a gift card or a donation to Feeding America!

What: Parkland Community Blood Drive

When: Wednesday, November 16, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm & Thursday, November 17th, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Where: Flag Lounge, 2400 Bradley Ave., Champaign, IL

Appointments: To donate, please contact the Blood Center at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 70034 to locate the drive.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age,16 with parental permission form available through bloodcenter.org and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call ImpactLife at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 9/21/22 are eligible to give at this drive.