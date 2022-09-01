Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Facing just a one-to three-day supply of most blood components, ImpactLife is announcing special hours at many of its donor center locations on Labor Day. Nineteen of the blood center’s 22 donor center locations will be open for donors who wish to support the region’s blood supply on Monday, September 5. (See below for complete listing of hours and locations.)

To schedule an appointment for donation, call (800) 747-5401, schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, text 999-777, or schedule via the Blood Center’s mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

After a period of low donation rates, ImpactLife blood inventories are at just a one-day supply for type O-negative red blood cells and a 2- to 3-day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types. The blood center strives to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types. And with blood and platelet donations in constant use at hospitals, the blood center is looking to add appointments in the days before, during, and after Labor Day Weekend.

ImpactLife has been challenged by lower staffing levels during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those wishing to join the blood center’s mission will find a listing of employment opportunities and the blood center’s online application at www.bloodcenter.org/apply.



ImpactLife Donor Promotions:

To thank those who support the blood center’s lifesaving mission at this critical time of year, ImpactLife is pleased to offer the following donor promotions for all who come to give blood at ImpactLife donor centers and mobile blood drives. (For more information on donor promotions, see www.bloodcenter.org/promotions.)

Donor Rewards Points

• Provided with all donations, with the value based on donation procedure type; Triple Point Days scheduled August 29 through September 5 (for more information, see: ImpactLife Donor Rewards)

$20 e-gift card (or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store)

• Voucher provided to all donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers (locations) through Sept. 11

$10 e-gift card (or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store)

• Voucher provided to all donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drives (locations) through Sept. 11

$25 e-gift card

• Voucher provided to all donors giving a Double Red Cell donation or a platelet donation for at least third time with ImpactLife (locations) through Sept. 11

$50 e-gift card

• Voucher provided to all donors giving platelet donations for the first or second time (locations) through Sept. 11

Donor center locations open on Monday, September 5 LABOR DAY!

schedule online (www.bloodcenter.org) or by calling (800) 747-5401 or texting 999-777

• Danville, Illinois – 7:30 – 11:15 a.m.

• Springfield, Illinois – 7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

• Urbana, Illinois – 7:30 a.m. – noon

About ImpactLife:

ImpactLife is a not-for-profit community organization providing blood services to 124 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin, as well as resource sharing partners across the country. Services extend from southcentral Wisconsin to St. Louis, Missouri and from Danville, Illinois to Chariton, Iowa. (See a map of the ImpactLife service region.) ImpactLife operates 22 Donor Centers and holds approximately 5000 mobile blood drives annually to provide blood components needed for patient transfusions at hospitals throughout our region.



For more information, see www.bloodcenter.org