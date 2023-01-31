Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois Kick-Off 2023 Cookie Season February 3 with the Exclusively Online, New Raspberry Rally™ Cookie among other favorites

The annual Cookie Sale powers amazing experiences in outdoors, STEM, and beyond

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois are getting ready to kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, rallying the community to support the world’s largest entrepreneurial program for girls. New this year, online exclusive Raspberry Rally™ joins the line-up alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints®, Samoas®/Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties®/Tagalongs®, and more.



Consumers can support their local Girl Scout troops by purchasing their favorite varieties and trying the new, online exclusive Raspberry Rally™, a thin crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating as Thin Mints cookies. This new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.

In addition to selling cookies via the Digital Cookie® online platform for direct shipment or local delivery sales, Girl Scouts will be back out in their communities running outdoor cookie booths that follow local, state, and CDC guidelines while still getting everyone’s favorite cookies to their customers.

Every Girl Scout Cookie purchase fuels local Girl Scouts’ adventures throughout the year: exploring what interests them, discovering their passions, and taking action on issues they care about. Whether they’re using their STEM skills to solve a problem, changing a law to help their community, having a courageous outdoor experience, or starting an innovative nonprofit, Girl Scouts build a better future for themselves and the world. And through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, including by earning new Cookie Business badges, girls get a taste of being entrepreneurs and learn important online and offline business skills that set them up for success in life.

To purchase Girl Scout Cookies this season:

• If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to her to find out how she’s selling cookies in ways that meet local and state safety protocols.

• You can text COOKIES to 59618 to be among the first to receive information about Girl Scout Cookies and to find out about other exciting Girl Scout news.

• The official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for free on iOS or Android devices to find socially distant or contact-free cookie booths in the area.



• Beginning February 18, enter your zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at www.girlscoutcookies.org to purchase from a local Girl Scout troop online for shipment to your door or to donate cookies to local causes.



• Girl Scouts of Central Illinois kicks off cookie season on Friday, February 3, 2023.

For more information call us at 888-623-1237 or visit GetYourGirlPower.org for more information about sales dates and specific cookie availability.

About Girl Scouts

Founded in 1912, Girl Scouts is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls with 2.6 million girl and 800,000 adult members worldwide who believe in the power of every G.I.R.L. (Go-getter, Innovator, Risk-taker, Leader) to change the world. Girl Scouts of Central Illinois serves over 17,000 girls and 4,000 adult members in 38 counties throughout central Illinois. For more information, visit www.getyourgirpower.org. or call your local Girl Scout Service Center at 877-623-1237.

Girl Scouts of Central Illinois

1103 W Lake Ave

Peoria IL 61614

http://www.getyourgirlpower.org