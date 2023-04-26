Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Burgers and Beer food has a creative menu, but customers are encouraged to even build their own burger and let their own creative juices flow.

The atmosphere is very inviting and always a clean dining environment as well. People should know that our burgers are very filling, so come hungry!

The most obvious difference between our burgers and any other burger place around here is merely the size of the burgers. Most places may have a half-pound burger as a signature thing, but at Burgers and Beer that’s our standard size.

Brent’s Burgers and Beer

217-680-5050

109 West 8th Street

Gibson City, IL 60936