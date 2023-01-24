Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)



A rheumatologist is a doctor that diagnoses and treats inflammation to the bones, joints, and sometimes internal organs that is caused by the body’s own immune system incorrectly attacking itself.

There’s a great fulfillment in having the privilege to try to make people feel better and improve from their illnesses. Unfortunately, there are not cures in rheumatic conditions, but treatments have come a long way and many of them allow patients to live healthier and better lives.

Though there aren’t cures for most rheumatic conditions, there are a lot of treatments that can keep the disease in remission so that they do not get out of control and sometimes cause irreversible damage to the body.

Gibson Area Hospital Rheumatology Clinic