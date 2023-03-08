Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

The mission of the GAH Foundation is to ensure that Gibson Area Hospital & Health Services has the charitable and community resources to create excellence in health care programs and services, in support of a healthy community. We are able to raise funds to be able to support our rural hospital and provide exceptional patient care.

Through events and donations made by our generous donors, we are able to purchase necessary medical equipment for GAHHS, provide scholarships for our staff to continue their education in a healthcare related field, and provide assistance with infrastructure and additions to our Hospital and clinics.

We are hosting a brand new event on March 10, Dose of Fashion Show. All proceeds from this event will go to the GAH Foundation

We are working with 6 local boutiques to feature the spring fashions. Tickets are $25 and include your entry and a swag bag. We will have wine available to sample and purchase to take home and Black and Whites chocolates for purchase. Pueblo Lindo Event Center will host our event

Dose of Fashion Show-March 10

Gibson Area Hospital Foundation

1120 N Melvin St

Gibson City, IL 60936

http://www.gibsonhospital.org/foundation