Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Illini Mattress Company specializes in helping their clients get their best night’s sleep while providing good, old fashioned customer service.

Common misconceptions:

“Firmer is better”

“Adjustable bases are only for people in poor health”

Type of pillow(s) used for different sleeping positions

Your local mattress dealer for Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Sealy Posturepedic, Stearns & Foster, Dreamhaven, Paula Deen by Serta, and iComfort by Serta. Serving the Champaign-Urbana area since 1990!



Illini Mattress Co

514 S Country Fair Dr

Champaign, IL 61821

http://www.illinimattress.com