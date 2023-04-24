Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

It is important to stay motivated and accountable to your wellness goals by building safe, enjoyable, and effective training programs.

With spring in full swing, it’s time to break out the shorts. These are three simple body weight (Pilates inspired) moves that can help you feel confident showing off your legs. Try completing 10-20 reps of each move and do three rounds. These moves tone your inner and outer thighs as well as your glutes. You can do them all in your living room while watching tv! The entire routine will only take 5-10 minutes, no equipment needed.

Side plank hip lift: In a side plank position with your bottom knee down, lift your top leg parallel. Repeat for 10-20 reps on each side. You could add a resistance band to make it harder.

Inner thigh leg lift: Lying on your side with head resting in your hand, cross your top leg over and hold it if you need a bit of leverage. Lift your bottom leg as high as you can and repeat for 10-20reps.

Rainbow glute lift: On forearms and knees extend one leg long and create a rainbow shape with your leg as you lift you leg from one side to the next. Try for 10 reps in both directions on both sides. This will get harder if you add an ankle weight or do the exercise on a box so your leg has more range of motion.

Build training programs to help you prevent injury, build strength and stamina, and enjoy your fitness routine. The most important part of any program is staying consistent so we want you to enjoy your workouts and focus on positive goals.

We support you reaching your wellness goals, so you can feel healthier and happier.