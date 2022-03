Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

With spring approaching, it’s time to start getting your lawn ready for warmer weather.

If your lawn took a beating this winter, there are some simple ways you can get your grass looking greener and healthier.

We break down how to get the perfect lawn with these top five tips:

-Stop weeds before they grow

-Get your lawn mower ready

-Understand the best time to water your lawn

-Know when to fertilize your lawn

-Start thinking Perennials