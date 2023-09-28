Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Get ready to light up your home all year round with C-U Trade Services who now installs Gemstone Lights! Stop stressing over lights all year and make your house stand out all year!

C-U Trade Services is now an Authorized Dealer of Gemstone Lights! They have skilled electricians who can install these lights to your home in days! It is the ultimate glow up for your home. Call them today for your free estimate!

Add elegance and sophistication by replacing your pot or can lights with permanent track lighting. From sleek and modern to warm and inviting, Architectural Lighting options offer something for every taste and style. Upgrade your home or commercial building today and experience the beauty and versatility of Architectural Lighting. With endless possibilities to choose from, you’ll find the perfect pattern to match any look you desire!

C-U Trades Services are in the middle of our Nominate a Teacher campaign, for the second year in a row, giving a free HVAC system and year of maintenance to a teacher in our service area. cutradeservices.com/teacher-giveaway/

C-U Trades are accepting nominations though Oct 5, World Teacher Day. They also have a very big “Furnace Check” sale going on in October. $85 for a furnace check! www.cutradeservices.com/special-offers/

C-U Trade Services

217-954-0385

1153 County Road 1200 East

Champaign, Illinois 61822

www.cutradeservices.com

www.gemstonelights.com