Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend is back, and it’s gearing up for its 15th annual run in 2024. Jan Seeley, the Race Director, brings you all the exciting details about this thrilling event.

Jan Seeley is the visionary behind the Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend, a spectacular festival of running events that attracts an average of 16,000 participants. This incredible gathering takes place during the last weekend of April right in Champaign-Urbana. Jan’s dedication extends to creating four other remarkable events in the organization’s portfolio: Mile at the Pines, Run to Remember, Criss-Cross Virtual Challenge, and Pace & Pedal Perimeter Challenge.

The Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend ranks among the nation’s top 100 largest running events, with nearly 10,000 finishers in 2023. But in 2024, with the reintroduction of the marathon distance, they hope to see participation levels soar back to pre-pandemic numbers of 15,000 or more.

The 2024 theme, “REUNITED,” is a celebration of the marathon’s return and the inclusion of all seven distances once again. It also recognizes the role this event plays in creating unique reunion opportunities for families, friends, colleagues, and running buddies. Keep an eye out for the special “REUNITED” posters available at the health and fitness expo.

The Christie Clinic Illinois Race Weekend will take place from April 25 to April 27, 2024. Registration is open, and you can sign up online at www.Illinoismarathon.com.