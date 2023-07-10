Urbana, Ill (WCIA)

As you gear up for the first day of school, The Idea Store, located at 125 Lincoln Square in Urbana, IL, is your one-stop shop for reasonably priced and eco-friendly school supplies.

Starting July 20th, the Idea Store will be fully stocked with a variety of supplies to meet all your back-to-school needs. From pencils to binders and everything in between, our back-to-school sale has you covered. Teachers, as a gesture of gratitude, we are pleased to announce two extra discount days exclusively for teachers on July 21st and 22nd.