Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Fun Time in Chicago with Barbie and the Riverwalk

By Marcia Frost

It’s the perfect time of year for a trip to the Chicago Riverwalk and you’ll find plenty to do. While you are in the Windy City, you can also check out Barbie’s Malibu Café.

The world is buzzing about Barbie and there’s a lot of reason to. Whether or not you have seen the movie, you can experience some of it at Malibu Barbie Café in Chicago. Just make sure you get your reservations in as they do book up.

Every female is greeted at the door with “Hello, Barbie!” It’s an equal acknowledgement to everyone, regardless of age. You’ll hear the same greeting throughout from all the friendly faces working there. The café serves cocktails, soft drinks, and an interesting selection of food, curated by Becky Brown, a former finalist on Fox’s MasterChef.

The menu is quite creative. We were there in the morning and chose appropriate items. My friend Kim had the Beachside Breakfast Burrito and I went with the Live Your Dream Grilled Cheese, which had a tasty fig jam in it. We also had sides of candied bacon, fruit skewers, cake pops, and macaroons, which we shared with my service dog, Teddy.

The Barbie Café is filled with Instagrammable spots as you can take pictures surfing, inside Barbie’s wardrobe, in front of Barbie’s phone, and inside a Barbie frame. There’s also a skating rink outside next to the patio and you can rent skates and give it a whirl.

Malibu Barbie Café will be in Chicago until mid-October. It’s open to all ages, but children must be accompanied by adults. Just about everyone dresses in pink, and we even found some couples there enjoying a date.

We spent the night at the Sheraton Grand Riverwalk. Despite many trips to Chicago, I’ve never spent time on the Riverwalk. It’s one of the most beautiful spots in the city and there is so much to do.

The Sheraton is the perfect place to start. It’s a large hotel with modern amenities. It is also the only hotel on the river that has its own dock so you can even make your arrival by boat, or hop on one of the architectural tours, sunset cruises, or party boats.

The lobby is quite big and there’s a circular bar area next to it with comfortable seating. There was a piano player when we were there.

They were extremely welcoming to Teddy, providing him with a bed, food, and water bowls, though he seemed to prefer my bed. He also got his own menu at the hotel’s restaurant on the water, Chicago Burger Company. He chose the CBC Burger from the Pup Menu and gave it a thumbs up.

As for us, Kim went for the Chili & Cheddar Burger with fried pickles and I had a Mushroom Swiss Impossible Burger with sweet potato tots. We both enjoyed frozen cocktails (you can individualize what you want) on the hot evening. Everything was delicious.

We walked along the Riverwalk after dinner. It’s well lit and has very accessible walkways. There are lots of bars, restaurants, and even museums along the 1.25-mile stretch. If you haven’t done it yet, it’s definitely something to do while the weather is still warm.

Follow Midwest Travel with Marcia Frost and @Spiritstraveler on Instagram, Twitter, Threads, and YouTube for more travel. Also, be sure to check out travel stories at the Wine And Spirits Travel blog.