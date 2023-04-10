Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

A Local Day Trip or An Overnight in Chicago

By Marcia Frost

Just in time for spring, I have two great spots to visit within two hours of Champaign-Urbana. One is great to bring the kids, and the other you can also bring your dog along.

Pineapple Lovers Unite I’ve wanted to check out StayPineapple as soon as I heard about it opening in Chicago. A hotel built around my favorite fruit had to be great, and it (and the pineapple) exceeded my expectations.

I brought Teddy along for this trip and he was greeted with a bed to sleep in with a stuffed Dash the Pineapple Pup, treats, collapsible bowls for food and water, and a container with scooping bags. He felt like a prince as he explored our corner suite, from the comfortable king-sized bed, with the fluffiest of duvets, to the views from the couch in the living room.

Teddy, my friend, Kim, and I were all happy with the food at Atwood Restaurant, which has an outdoor patio for the warmer weather. The menu may look small, but we found out just how much it had, especially with the edition of daily specials.

We started with the signature drink, The Naked Experience, made with Brown Sugar Bourbon, pineapple, lemonade, and Luxardo Cherry, served in a gold pineapple.

We decided to share two appetizers: Pineapple Teriyaki Wings and Nachos. We received the Spicy Buffalo Wings by mistake, but it gave us a chance to try those and they were definitely spicy! The Pineapple ones were grilled to perfection with a slightly sweet sauce and tiny chunks of the fruit. The nachos had a selection of cheese and lots of pieces of avocado.

Kim got the Strip Steak special for a main course and I went with another appetizer, BBQ Pork Sliders, with pineapple coleslaw and cheddar. They were described as “mini” brioche rolls, but they were a nice size and I only made it through one of three, bringing the rest home.

We shared two desserts and didn’t make it through either. The Dark Chocolate Brownie came with ice cream and raspberry sauce and it was delicious, but the Pineapple Whip outdid the Disney version. It was sweetened a bit with honey, and as creamy as ice cream.

The historic building and location of StayPineapple Chicago is about as perfect as it gets in the Windy City. You are just a few blocks from Millenium Park and Grant Park, and around the corner from the Theater District and many shopping options. Bicycles (yellow, of course) are available for guests who want to explore further.

When you are done with your activities, there’s pineapple shaped cookies, pineapple water, and coffee in the lobby every afternoon, and a complimentary welcome drink at the bar in the evening.

Before we left we went back to Atwood for breakfast, where the lattes are made to your specifications and the portions are generous. And, of course, pineapple is the juice of preference.

Back to the Wildlife It’s been too long since I went on my first behind-the-scenes tour at Aikman Wildlife Adventure in Arcola. If you’ve never been there, it’s a hidden gem in Central Illinois the Aikman family has put together, that includes a variety of rescued animals.

My daughter was in town and I took her along. Jakes Aikman started our tour in the shop, where we met Jax the McCaw, as well as a lemur, bearded dragon, a few snakes, a sloth. It was then to the outside exhibits, where the peacocks roamed outside the cages.

The spotted hyenas, the only animals the owners need to have serious precautions with because of their strength, make themselves known to those who come by. The caracal and serval, both small African cats, are a bit more subdued, but there’s plenty of activity on the Aviary for Water Fowl.

We took a walk through the barn, where many animals were in the winter, and they are now transitioning to the outdoors. These include pygmy goats, potbelly pigs, antelope, and an addax.

From there we got into the jeep for my favorite part of Aikman Wildlife, the Drive-Thru Safari. You have the option of taking your own car, taking the wagon, or doing the ride with an experienced guide in an open UTV (see website for pricing).

It was even more fun as I remembered as the animals came up to us after the buckets of food we were given. I immediately recognized Fabio the camel from my previous ride and he was as hungry as ever. We also had visits from bison, horses, donkeys, deer, zebras, emus,, and alpaca..

Aikman Wildlife Adventure is constantly expanding. They are building up the Prehistoric Museum, which has life size dinosaurs that kids can touch, and are about to open their first on property Airbnb. They also host weddings.