Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

April 1, 10:30-11:30am @ Douglass Community Center: Bunny Open House (Ages 0-10)

Hop over to Douglass Community Center to take pictures and receive a sweet treat from the Bunny!

April 1, 12-1pm @ Douglass Park: Egg-sploration! (Ages 0-10)

Join us for a good old-fashioned egg hunt. Remember your basket for your goodies. Hunt for ages 0-4 (parents may help) will start promptly at 12pm. Hunt for ages 5-10 will follow immediately after the first hunt.

April 7, 8pm @ Dodds Park 4-Plex, Nite Lite Egg Pursuit (18+)

Break out your basket, grab your flashlight, and prepare your inner child as you hunt for eggs filled with prizes. Be on the lookout for the Bronze, Silver and Gold eggs for a chance to win some great prize packages! Eggs disappear quickly so don’t be late!

Registration: 7:15-8pm on-site registration

Fee: $10

April 8, 10-12pm @ West Side Park: Eggstravaganza Egg Hunt (Ages 0-10)

Hop on down to West Side Park for one of the largest egg hunts in C-U! Free Hayrack Rides from 10a-12p (weather permitting). Remember to bring your basket!

April 9, 12-2pm @ Prairie Farm: Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation Sensory Egg Hunt (Ages 2-10)



The hunt is on! Celebrate spring and enjoy some family fun at Prairie Farm. Hunters should bring a basket to search high and low for colorful eggs. Be prepared to explore your senses while searching for special eggs with lights, sounds, and textures. After the hunt, treats and social time will be enjoyed by all.

Free, but must REGISTER in advance!