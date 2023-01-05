Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Vermilion Advantage, through membership value, provides strategic leadership on critical business issues – leading economic & workforce development, anticipating and responding to members’ needs, addressing quality of life issues and providing a network of information & business contacts – advocating the pursuit of opportunities to strengthen the local economy and business environment.

January Events:

Business After Hours – January 12th at the Humane Society of Danville

Business and Networking Luncheon – January 25th

No Young Professionals Network this month – save the date for February 15th

Leadership Tomorrow will start recruiting for class 34 on February 1st and we will talk more about that next month

Vermilion Advantage

15 N. Walnut Street, Danville