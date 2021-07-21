Get back to football with the Illini Quarterback Club

Excitment is building for the start of the football season.

It’s been more than a year since we’ve tailgated and cheered in the stands. Now is the time to reconnect with Illinis Fans.

An event from the Illini Quarterback Club is happening in your community.

Founded in 1942, The Illini Quarterback Club is the official booster club for the Fighting Illini Football Team. The club encourages Illini fans to join and offers numerous opportunities for fans to show their support for the Illinois football program.

Our mission is to undertake revenue producing programs for the supplemental support of the Fighting Illini football program and its scholarships with all activities to be in complete compliance with the University of Illinois, Big Ten Conference, and NCAA rules, regulations and guidelines. Also, to promote fan attendance, enthusiasm and interest in the Fighting Illini Football Program.

Upcoming Event:

2021 Annual Meet & Greet

When? July 26th 5:00 PM

Where? The Elks Lodge

903 N Dunlap Ave, Savoy, IL 61874

What? The opportunity to meet and mingle with the coaches. Enjoy appetizers, live & silent auction items and the annual golf outing awards!

Free event for current memebers. You may sign up for membership at the event.