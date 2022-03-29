Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We are experts in Employment!

We were amongst the top 5 employers in Champaign County last year.

We are NOT a Temp Agency – we work to get our candidates hired on.

I am the New Office Services Lead. This means that I work to place candidates like Bank Tellers, Customer Service Representatives, Receptionists, Office Managers, Accountants, etc.

I was formerly a disillusioned Job Seeker myself, so I am very passionate about connecting people with a job that meets not only their financial needs, but also their personal goals.

For the candidate, we are a custom job search service. We take time to get to know our candidates, their background and skill set, desired pay and schedule, and from there we work to match them with one of our clients.

If we don’t currently have an opening, we will call companies on their behalf.

For the client, we provide more than just “temps”. We fill open positions with real people looking for real jobs. We interview, vet, background check, and onboard qualified people so that when we present them to the client we are confident they are a good fit.

We try to be a resource for companies and clients

EVENTS:

We are giving a check to Eastern Illinois Food Bank for April Food’s Day this Friday at Ruler Foods! Get involved at EIFoodbank.org

Also, the Regional Planning Commission currently has open applications for March 21 – April 24th for their summer classes. Workforce trainings in Administrative and Industrial skills.

