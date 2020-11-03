Geriatric Behavioral Services offered at Gibson Area Hospital

Gibson City, Ill. (WCIA)

Geriatric Behavioral Services is an intensive outpatient program serving older adult age 65 and older. The intensive outpatient program is a group therapy based program where older adults can receive treatment for depression, anxiety, grief, and changes that occur in older adulthood. Group therapy has been proven to be effective and successful in treating older adults. I incorporate humor and, of course, animal assisted therapy into my counseling. Animal assisted therapy has also been effective in therapy as well.

I work with older adults with depression, anxiety, grief, change and a number of differing issues. The questions I receive the most from my patients are to gain a better understanding of depression and anxiety. Once the people understand their brain pain they are experiencing they appear to have a greater understanding of themselves. Depression is one of the most treatable mental health disorders with great success rates. On average, when patients are discharged from Geriatric Behavioral Services, we have noticed a 70 % improvement in our patient’s depression.

We are a multidisciplinary program. What that means is we have a doctor (psychiatrist), therapist, nurse and unit clerk. We meet regularly to discuss treatment planning and patient progress. Each of us has a specific role but we all collaborate to determine the best treatment plan for the patient. For example, I work with the patient on their emotional issues and Amanda works with the patient to develop treatment goals for their physical health. We offer a free assessment prior to admission. We also provide transportation for patients who are within 40 miles of Gibson Area Hospital and Health Services. Patients are provided a hot lunch on treatment days.

