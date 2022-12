Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

We’re excited to have the choir of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley share sounds of the season today on the CI Stage.

Upcoming shows/performances:

Winter Choir Concert– Sunday, December 11th, 2:30 pm at GCMS High School (free admission)

Chamber Choir Caroling Day- Wednesday, December 14th (email broaddus.amanda@gcmsk12.org to place an order!)