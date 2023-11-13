Urbana, Ill. (WCIA)

Meet Brutus and Ray Ray from the Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue. Kayla Johnson, Director and Elaine Estes, Volunteer from Hospice Hearts join us today to spotlight these two residences in hope to find their forever home.

Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster-based organization in Central Illinois. They serve cats and dogs whose owners can no longer care for them due to illness, nursing home admission, or death.

There is always a need for a wide variety of volunteers, and you can help by becoming a foster parent! As students head home for the holidays, Hospice Hearts needs short-term fosters. You can apply on their website. You can also volunteer for other various roles.

Hospice Hearts relies on community donations to provide supplies and medical care to their orphans. From towels and blankets to pet food and cat litter, every contribution makes an impact and is appreciated.

Mark your calendars for the Black Friday deal at Pet Supplies Plus in Champaign, the Black Cat Friday deal, the Mistletoe Market at Lincoln Square Mall in December, all these events will benefit Hospice Heart Animal Rescue in some form or fashion.

For more information, visit Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue or follow them on Facebook.



Hospice Hearts Animal Rescue

PO Box 17605

Urbana, Illinois 61803