Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

ciLiving’s official PE teacher, John Lubinski, is back with fun games you can play this summer with the kids!

Activity 1:

3-Balloon Keepy-Uppy

Equipment needed: 3 balloons

Directions: Tie 3 balloons together and try to keep in the air as long as possible

Variations:

3 different colors:

can’t hit the same color twice in a row

Numbered balloons:

Put a 1, 2 & 3 on each of the balloons

Hit in number order (1-2-3, 1-2-3, 1-2-3…)

Partner

Same rules as above

Work with a partner

No one can hit twice in a row

Activity 2:

Fill the Bucket

Equipment Needed: 2 big buckets filled with water, 2 empty smaller buckets, one small cup per person

Directions: Can be played as one-on-one or as teams

On “GO” players will run to the big water-filled buckets, dip their small cup in one of the buckets to fill it with water and carry back to their smaller bucket. First person/team to fill their small bucket all the way to the top (no room left for another cup full) wins the game and gets to throw their water bucket on the other player(s)

Activity 3:

Pong-Tac-Toe

Equipment Needed: 9 plastic cups filled halfway with water, 10 ping pong balls (2 different colors)

Directions: Set cups up in the middle of the table in a 3×3 square. Players take turns BOUNCING one ping pong ball at a time into the cups. First to get 3 in a row (up/down, across or diagonal) wins. The other player CAN steal a cup. If a ball is bounced into a cup already occupied, the first ball is taken out and the second ball takes control of the cup