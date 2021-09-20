Fun finds for your littles at The Little Things Baby and Gifts

Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

The Little Things Baby and Gifts has great pieces for the littles in your life.



Mother/daughter duo, Julianne Storm and Jennifer Wallace, love all things baby and cute gifts, and want to provide both to others who like the same thing. When we first started the idea of The Little Things, we mainly wanted to offer only new baby gift boxes. That quickly grew once we started asking our targeted market what they wanted. We now offer children’s Illini clothing and accessories; boys and girls clothing sizes 0-4T; personalized clothing and accessories, children’s books, jewelry and toys. Plus we have many other ideas of what we would like to add in the near future.

We love to help people put together the perfect gift for a new baby, a first birthday or help someone find the cutest clothing for their little one.

We search for the “little things” that become a favorite in your child’s closet or toy box.

We like put a little “extra” in everything we do…whether it be gift wrap, setting up a pop up, or finding the perfect accessories for an outfit.

We are a local small business that provides adorable licensed infant and children’s Illini clothing. We had such great success with hosting our first Tiny Tailgater pop up a couple weeks ago, we have decided to expand our line to include additional sizes.

We are planning a number of pop up shops with other local businesses in the C-U area.

We will also be attending markets such as Third Sunday Market in Bloomington; Magpie Market in Marion, IL; as well as participating in upcoming holiday markets.