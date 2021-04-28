Full Moon Hike: Discovering nocturnal animals in Vermilion County

Danville, Ill. (WCIA)

Storyteller Erin Valle joins Lara Danzl– Environmental Education Specialist for Vermilion County Conservation District— on a full moon hike through Kennekuk Park.

The approximately one mile guided trek allows visitors to listen and search for nocturnal animals including coyotes, owls, glowworms and bats.

“I’m hoping to take a little bit of that fear out of our nocturnal animals,” says Danzl. “Knowledge is power. The more you know, the more comfortable you are. So, hopefully we can be comfortable going outside and enjoying our nocturnal animals.”

Looking for similar events from VCCD? Register HERE for the Spring Wildflower Hike on Sunday, May 2 at 2:00 PM.

