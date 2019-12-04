Breaking News
Fruitcake with Family To Table’s Natalie Kenny Marquez

ciLiving
Champaign, Ill. (WCIA)

Natalie is back in the CI Kitchen with a recipe that screams Christmas…. Fruit Cake!

Fruit Cake

INGREDIENTS

2 cups flour

2 level teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup butter

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup milk

1 egg*

1/2 cup raisins

1/2 cup currants

DIRECTIONS

  • Sift together the flour, salt, spices and baking powder.
  • Work in the butter and add the sugar and fruit.
  • Mix to soft dough with the egg and milk.
  • Bake in a loaf cake pan at 350 degrees for about 30-45 minutes. Keep an eye on the cake so that it doesn’t burn!

